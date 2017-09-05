Workshop to explore funding opportunities for low carbon and energy efficiency projects

A special workshop in Ludlow will help businesses and other organisations involved in the low carbon economy in Shropshire find out how to tap into £8 million in funding for schemes to reduce energy usage and carbon production.

The ERDF (European Regional Development Fund) Low Carbon Workshop at the Mascall Centre in Ludlow on September 14 will encourage stakeholders to come together to develop activity that can benefit businesses across The Marches and the economy in general.

Priorities in The Marches region include improving business energy efficiency, low carbon in publically owned buildings, low carbon research and innovation, and renewables.

Grants of £500,000 and above are available and can fund up to 60 per cent of the total cost of a project. Applications can be submitted until April 2018 and the aim of the half-day workshop is to generate ideas that can be developed within the required timescale.

Gill Hamer, Director of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “This session is open to businesses, community and not for profit groups, or individuals working in the public sector, which have an interest in the low carbon economy and energy efficiency technology.

“There are opportunities for projects around supporting businesses involved in the low carbon economy, renewable energy infrastructure like biomass and heat pumps, and projects which can serve as demonstrators for low carbon technologies.

“The event aims to generate awareness about the opportunities available and ideas that can lead towards viable projects. While many organisations will not be able to deliver a project directly themselves, they could be part of a partnership approach or provide ideas that can then be taken forward by others for the benefit of the Marches.”

The agenda involves an overview of the funding available, sharing of successful case studies, a chance to explore and develop ideas for potential schemes and advice on how to proceed with funding applications.

Speakers will include Herefordshire Council energy expert Ben Boswell, and Tom Blackmore, the Low Carbon lead from the Department of Communities and Local Government.

To register for a free place on the workshop, which starts at 10am and includes lunch, email gary.spence@shropshire.gov.uk by September 12.