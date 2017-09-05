Shrewsbury hit back of the net with building society bonus

Shrewsbury Town supporters have given their club a helping hand by teaming up with a leading regional building society to generate a special bonus payment of over £5,600.

The EFL League One outfit have secured £5,639 from the West Brom thanks to the annual proceeds from the Amber Blue Saver affinity account – an exclusive savings product which is only available to supporters of Shrewsbury.

The money will be donated to the club’s youth system to help find the next Town stars of tomorrow.

Club captain Mat Sadler, team captain Abu Ogogo and midfielder Alex Rodman were on hand to receive the donation at West Brom’s Shrewsbury branch on the town’s High Street.

Customers, staff and Town fans also had the chance to get up close and personal with the players as they held a meet and greet session.

Brian Caldwell, chief executive of Shrewsbury Town, said: “We would like to express our thanks to the West Brom for their continued support with the Amber Blue Saver affinity account.

“The money donated by the West Brom will be a big help and it’s brilliant to see a scheme which gives supporters such a unique opportunity.”

The Amber Blue Saver means account holders that are enjoying the club’s success on the pitch, are also providing a helping hand off it.

The account is assigned a rate of interest, part of which pays the saver a return on their investment while the rest is used to calculate an annual bonus payment for Shrewsbury.

Charlotte Hudson, manager of West Brom’s Shrewsbury branch, said: “As a building society we are proud to make this donation and it was fantastic to welcome Mat, Abu and Alex to our branch.

“They created a real sense of excitement for both staff and our customers and it was great to see such a positive turnout.

“The Amber Blue Saver is a win-win for fans – while saving money for themselves they can help generate funds for their club at the same time. We make an annual bonus payment to Shrewsbury based on the total amount saved across all accounts under the scheme, so the more fans save the more the club receives.

“Shrewsbury Town are a true community club and it’s fantastic to be able to help out each year.”