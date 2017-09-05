RJAH to host NHS apprenticeship event

An event to showcase the positives of starting a career in the NHS through the apprenticeship route will be taking place at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) this autumn.

Taking place on Saturday 14 October 2017 at the Oswestry based-hospital from 9:30am – 3:30pm, the main entrance of the hospital will be transformed into an ambassadors market with staff members representing different departments.

There are over 350 clinical and non-clinical roles in the NHS and a number of these professions will be at the ambassadors market, where visitors will be able to talk to the different representatives about their job role and career at RJAH and within the NHS.

Upstairs, the conference rooms will host hour long performances at 10am, 12pm and 2pm which are being delivered by an acting company. These talks will be tailored to young people and focus on apprenticeship opportunities. Places for these specific shows will be limited so please book in advance to avoid any disappointment.

Allen Edwards, Training Advisor at RJAH, said “Apprenticeships are an excellent opportunity for an individual to earn, gain work experience and achieve qualifications at the same time.

“They are nationally recognised, work based training programmes designed to train new or existing employees aged 16+.

“The Trust really benefits from all apprentices, it allows the organisation to grow new talent and develop a more motivated workforce.

“However, this event is open for any age range to attend; it’s a great opportunity for the local community to get an insight into the different occupations that are available.”

For further information, and to book a place for the performances, please contact Allen Edwards on 01691 404095 or at Allen.Edwards@rjah.nhs.uk.