One person was cut free following a five vehicle collision on the A49 in Shrewsbury this morning.

The collision happened at just after 8.30am on the A49 between Battlefield and Sundorne Island.

Firefighters from Shrewsbury used Holmatro cutting equipment to release one casualty trapped in a vehicle.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

The road was closed for a time whilst emergency services worked at the scene and vehicle recovery took place.