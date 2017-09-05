Man may have information about sexual assault in Market Drayton

Police in Market Drayton have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a sexual assault in the town.

Officers say the man may have important information about the incident which happened between 7pm and 8pm in the town yesterday evening.

An unknown man is reported to have twice touched a 15-year-old girl inappropriately, after he followed the victim and her friend through Cheshire Street, close to Asda superstore and on to the High Street.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 779s of 4 September.

If you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org Crimestoppers are not part of the police, when you contact them you won’t be identified. The only person who knows you have given information is you.