Police investigate altercation at pizza takeaway in Wellington

Police are investigating and are appealing for witnesses to a disorder incident in Wellington last month.

It happened in Pizza Plus on Church Street between 7.45pm and 8pm on Friday, 25 August.

A young man and woman are understood to have entered the restaurant and asked staff if they could sit down. Shortly afterwards, three men and a woman wearing a red top and blue jeans came in and asked to speak to the man and woman.

The woman in the group is then understood to have asked the other woman to return a quantity of cash. She has refused and a physical altercation then broke out between the man and the woman and the three men and the woman.

All of the individuals are believed to have then left the area.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the restaurant at the time, who witnessed the incident or can help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 818S of 25 August.