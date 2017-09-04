Man steals cash during robbery at convenience store in Shrewsbury

A man made off with cash after threatening a member of staff with a bladed object during a robbery at a convenience store in Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The incident took place at Robson Stores on Ellesmere Road at around 12.50pm on Saturday 2 September.

Police say the man entered the store and produced a bladed object, he then threatened a member of staff and demanded access to the till before removing an amount of cash and leaving the store.

The man is described as white, approximately 5ft 9 tall with a slim build and local accent.

He is believed to have been wearing a dark coloured hooded top with a light coloured zip on the front, grey tracksuit bottoms with dark trainers and had grey, black and white gloves on.

He was also wearing a green coloured hat which had eye holes cut into it that he pulled down over his face prior to entering the shop.

If you witnessed this incident, have any information in relation to it or noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident please contact West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 referencing incident 316S 020917.