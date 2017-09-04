Horse rescued after becoming trapped in cattle grid near Ellesmere

A horse was rescued after becoming trapped by its front legs in a cattle grid near Ellesmere yesterday.

The incident happened on Pigeon Lane at Cumbers Bank at just before 1pm.

Two fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Ellesmere and Wellington along with an operations officer.

Specialist animal rescue crews cut away the cattle grid and freed the horse before it was checked by a vet for any injuries.

Crews spent around two hours at the scene of the incident.