Concern grows for missing Shrewsbury man Shane Walsh

Police are appealing for help to find missing 29-year-old Shrewsbury man Shane Walsh.

Shane was due to stay at his parents’ house on Saturday (2 September) following a night out in the town but did not arrive. He was last seen by a friend in the town at 3am on Sunday.

He is 6ft tall and of stocky build with short dark brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing grey jeans, grey pumps and a white T-shirt with a ‘Playaz’ motif on it (pictured).

Inspector Ben Tanfield said: “We’re extremely concerned for Shane’s well-being, this is very out of character and we’d urgently like to hear from anyone who knows of his whereabouts.

“We know that Shane had been out at a family party in Church Stretton and on return to Shrewsbury went out drinking with a friend. They went to York Pub, Bonds and Fever Boutique.

“His friend last saw him at 3.00am and received two texts from him around 3.50am and that was the last that we heard of him. We’re keen to speak to anyone who saw Shane before or after he went missing or has any information of his whereabouts.”

Anyone who sees Shane or knows of his whereabouts should call 101 and quote incident 294s of 3 September 2017.