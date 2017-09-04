BBC antiques series Flog It to be filmed at RAF Museum Cosford

Flog It, the popular BBC One antiques programme presented by Paul Martin will be holding a free valuation day at RAF Museum Cosford on Thursday 5 October.

The Bristol based BBC production recently transmitted its 1000th episode and the 17th series is currently being recorded. The show regularly achieves an audience of more than two million viewers in its weekday afternoon slot.

Members of the public are invited to come along to the RAF Museum Cosford, with up to three antiques or collectables they might be interested in selling. Once valued, the owner and a team of experts decide whether an object is filmed and if it gets sent to Aston’s Auctioneers in Dudley on Thursday 26 October.

Everyone who goes along to the valuation day will receive a free appraisal of their items – even if their antiques are not chosen for filming or to go forward for auction.

RAF Museum Cosford is home to over 75 aircraft of international importance which are housed in three Wartime Hangars and within the National Cold War Exhibition. It is the only place in the UK where you can see Britain’s three V Bombers: the Vulcan, Victor and Valiant.

Flog It has made many significant finds over its’ seventeen series including, in North Lincolnshire, a rare Aboriginal Broad Shield that had been kept hidden away in a viewer’s wardrobe before being brought along to a valuation day — it went on to sell at auction for £30,000! Flog It experts also discovered an unusual Royal Doulton Spook figurine in Blackpool which had been bought at a car boot sale for £2; it went on to sell at auction for £5,000.

Flog It! Presenter, Paul Martin said:

“It’s great to be filming Flog It in Shropshire; I’m so pleased to be getting an opportunity to share this part of the world with our viewers. We always receive a warm welcome whenever we come to the county and I’m hoping plenty of people will take the chance to bring along their items to show us.”

RAF Museum Cosford Public Relations Executive, Michelle Morgans said:

“We’re delighted to host the BBC Flog It! team here at the RAF Museum Cosford and we invite local residents to take part and join us on the day. Alongside the filming of a major TV show and the chance to meet the experts and get their items valued, visitors will also have the opportunity to view the Museum’s historic aircraft and artefact collection for free.”

The BBC will be making four editions of the show featuring RAF Museum Cosford and they will be transmitted within eighteen months of recording. Paul Martin will be joined at the valuation day by on screen experts Jonathan Pratt, Adam Partridge and Claire Rawle.

BBC Flog It will be at RAF Museum Cosford, Cosford, Shifnal, Shropshire TF11 8UP between 9.30am and 4.00pm on Thursday 5 October. The items selected for filming at the valuation day will go under the hammer at Aston’s Auctioneers on Thursday 26 October.