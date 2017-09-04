Arriva make changes to Shropshire bus services

Arriva have made changes to bus services across Shropshire with a number of timetable amendments.

The new timetables came into effect on Saturday, September 2, and include a route change on the number 10 service from Telford to Wolverhampton, which will now serve passengers from Cosford and Albrighton. Arriva say the change has been introduced following feedback from the public which showed increasing demand in these areas.

There are also changes to the x4/x5 Telford to Shrewsbury route. There will be an hourly service on route x4 operating from Telford and Wellington which will then travel directly to Shrewsbury, and an hourly service on x5 operating from Telford to Shrewsbury directly along the M54 and A5. Both services will be co-ordinated to provide a half-hourly daytime service between Telford and Shrewsbury.

The x4 also sees an expanded services for students in surrounding towns and villages, with a bus operating every 12 minutes from Telford to Wellington between 0800 and 0900 and from Wellington to Telford between 1500 and 1700 on college days only.

The x4 will also offer a new college day-only service providing a morning journey from Bridgnorth, Broseley and Ironbridge to Telford, TCAT, New College and Wellington. A return journey in the afternoon will operate from TCAT and New College. A further new x4 college day-only service will provide a morning journey from Perton, Shifnal and Priorslee to Telford, TCAT, New College and Wellington, with a return journey in the afternoon from TCAT and New College.

There will be a new peak time-only 8A service operating on Monday to Friday, which will provide a link from Shrewsbury to Shrewsbury College and Shrewsbury Business Park.

The Shrewsbury to Gains Park route 11 service – which was previously part of route 1 – will operate a revised Monday to Saturday timetable. All journeys running between 0915 and 1515 Monday to Friday will also serve the new Treatment Centre bus stop at the rear of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to improve convenience for passengers.

Jamie Crowsley, Arriva General Manager in Shropshire, said: “At Arriva we are dedicated to providing the best possible services for our passengers across Shropshire. We work hard to understand their changing needs, studying customer demand and feedback from bus users and the wider community before amending our services.

“Arriva’s mission is to provide stronger, simpler and more sustainable transport links and these changes will offer improved reliability and connectivity while offering our passengers greater convenience.”