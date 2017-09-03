Two cut free following collision on A49 at Upper Affcot

A collision involving three vehicles closed the A49 near Craven Arms for a time this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the collision at Upper Affcot at just after 1pm.

Two casualties were released by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service personnel although West Mercia Police say that there were no serious injuries.

Fire appliances from Church Stretton and Craven Arms attended with crews using cutters and spreaders along with electric saws to release the two people who had become trapped.