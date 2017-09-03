New MRI scanner installed at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital

A new MRI scanner that aims to improve treatment and offer faster and more in-depth information was installed at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford today.

The new state-of-the-art scanner, which is being installed as part of a £1.7 million investment, will provide more advanced and higher quality images.

The current MRI scanner at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) will also be replaced later this year while an additional MRI scanner is due to be installed at RSH by the end of March 2018, thanks to generous funding by the League of Friends of the RSH.

Glen Whitehouse, Radiology Centre Manager at SaTH, said: “This is a fantastic investment in our imaging equipment and I am delighted that our patients will benefit from the most up to date technology available in this field.

“The new scanners will provide more advanced and higher quality images, as well as providing an advanced patient experience due to the increased size of the bore and the reduced time patients have to spend on the bed.

“Having this far superior technology at our hospitals will mean we will be able to undertake faster and more detailed examinations of almost any part of the body, the results of which can be used to help diagnose conditions, plan treatments and assess how effective previous treatment has been.

“It’s also excellent news for our patients that a third scanner will be installed by the end of the year, as this will increase our capacity, allowing us to see more patients and reduce waiting lists.”

A 230ft crane was used to remove the old scanner at PRH on Sunday 9 July and the same crane was today used to install the new scanner.

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital’s replacement scanner will be installed later in the year and be in use by Christmas 2017. The new RSH scanner, which will mean the Trust will have three MRI scanners, will be in use in spring 2018.