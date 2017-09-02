Match Report: Gillingham 1 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

There is no stopping Shrewsbury Town, as their unbeaten run continues with a victory away to beleaguered Gillingham.

Gillingham’s worst start to a campaign in 43 years, contrasts significantly with the remarkable run that Shrewsbury Town are currently enjoying.

First half goals courtesy of Carlton Morris and Alex Rodman put the visitors in a commanding position. Josh Parker halved the deficit in the second half, but Salop held on for another impressive victory.

Paul Hurst made one change from the last league fixture. Dean Henderson (away with England U21) was replaced by Craig MacGillivray.

There was no place in the squad for Joe Riley, despite his sublime free-kick in the 3-2 win over Coventry City. 44-year-old Danny Coyne took a place on the bench.

The home side are yet to win a league fixture this season, but they made a positive start to proceedings. Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Tom Eaves saw his header pushed to safety by Craig MacGillivray.

Then the striker evaded the Shrews backline and found winger Scott Wagstaff. The former Charlton Athletic man put the ball in the net, but the assistant referee flagged for offside.

The home side continued to threaten. Midfielder Liam Nash latched onto a through ball and fired goalwards. Craig MacGillivray managed to beat the effort away.

It took 25 minutes for Town to spring into action. Alex Rodman created some space, but saw his drive fly inches wide.

Shaun Whalley’s intricate pass found Carlton Morris. The Norwich City loanee’s volley was saved by Thomas Holy.

In the 30th minute, Shrewsbury Town took the lead. A cross into the box was controlled by Carlton Morris who rifled the ball into the roof of the net.

The visitors wasted little time in doubling their advantage. Shaun Whalley’s inch perfect delivery was nodded into the back of the net by Alex Rodman.

The second half took a while to get going. Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Mark Byrne saw his audacious 30-yard effort whistle past the target.

With 15 minutes remaining, Gillingham pulled a goal back. Scott Wagstaff put the ball on a plate for Josh Parker, whose cushioned header nestled into the corner.

The home side continued to push forward in search of an equaliser. Billy Bingham blasted an effort from long range just over the crossbar.

Shrewsbury move up to 2nd, Gillingham fall to 22nd. Town welcome Wigan Athletic next Saturday, whilst Gillingham visit Oxford United.

Team Line Ups:

Gillingham: (4-4-2)

13. Holy, 2. O’Neill (65), 4. Lacey, 19. Nugent, 12. Ogilive, 7. Wagstaff, 33. Byrne, 16. Bingham, 11. Martin (81), 9. Eaves, 27. Nash (61)

Subs: 5. Ehmer, 8. Hessenthaler, 14. Parker (61), 20. Oldaker, 24. Cundle (81), 26. Arnold, 28. Clare (65)

Subs Not Used: 5. Ehmer, 8. Hessenthaler, 20. Oldaker, 26. Arnold

Shrewsbury Town: (4-5-1)

15. MacGillivray, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley (87), 20. Nolan, 4. Godfrey, 8. Ogogo, 23. Rodman (84), 9. C. Morris (66)

Subs: 6. Beckles (87), 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis (84), 17. Adams, 44. Coyne, 45. Payne (66)

Subs Not Used: 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 17. Adams, 44. Coyne

Other League One Results: (at the time of writing)

Bradford 3 – 1 Bristol Rovers

Blackpool 1 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

Bury 0 – 1 Scunthorpe

Doncaster 0 – 0 Peterborough

MK Dons 1 – 1 Oxford

Oldham 3 – 4 Charlton

Southend 0 – 0 Rochdale

Walsall 2 – 1 Plymouth

Report by: Ryan Hillback