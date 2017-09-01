Whittingham Riddell smash their target and raise over £7000 for Kidney Research UK

On the 25th August 2017, a team of 18 walkers and 4 drivers from Whittingham Riddell Chartered Accountants (WR) took on the immense Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for Kidney Research UK.

The National Three Peaks Challenge is an event in which participants attempt to climb the highest mountains of England, Scotland and Wales and travel between all within 24 hours.

The team started at 6am at Ben Nevis, Scotland and then travelled to Scafell Pike in the Lake District, before finally conquering Snowdon in Wales.

The team needed to be quick and nimble as they had set a deadline of 5 hours for Ben Nevis, 4 Hours for Scafell Pike and 4 hours for Snowden, with the rest of their time taken up by travelling.

The team of Accountants, who typically sit behind a desk Monday to Friday, had to dig deep and push through the mental and physical exhaustion. Contending with a lack of sleep and aching muscles. Scafell Pike and part of Snowdon were also climbed in the dark.

The walkers did an amazing job and completed all three peaks in the allocated time. Unfortunately, the great British highways let them down with a series of road accidents, including a caravan on fire, and a police diversion causing traffic delays of 2.5 hours. Regrettably, this meant that completing the challenge in 24 hours was not possible, however, determined to carry on the team persevered and completed the three peaks in 26 hours.

Final donations are still to be collected, but it is expected that the challenge will raise over £7000, which is considerably higher than their original target of £3000! This includes donations from a dress down days, a charity poker evening, cake sales and a raffle.

Thanks go to Lee Powell for organising the challenge on behalf of the firm and to Partners Phil Lane, Roy Jackson, Jacki Pugh and retired partner Graham Murphy for staying awake and driving the team to where they needed to be. A special thanks also to Oswestry School who kindly donated two mini-buses to transport the team.

Phil Lane, Managing Partner, “I was delighted to take part in the challenge. It was a major team effort and I witnessed first-hand the group pulling together under challenging (and at times terrifying!) conditions. When Lee first approached me about the firm taking part in this challenge I thought they were crazy. They have given up their evenings and weekends to go on practice walks and I am thrilled with their determination and commitment over the past months. They should all be incredibly proud of what they have achieved and I would like to thank them on behalf of the Partnership. What a superb effort. Well done Team WR!”

The firm chose Kidney Research UK, as Tom Downes, a Director at the firm had a Kidney transplant this summer. It is because of the great work by charities like Kidney Research and Tom’s determination that Tom is now on the road to recovery.