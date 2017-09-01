Property specialists secure contract for factory upgrade

Shrewsbury-based specialists have been called in to upgrade a Powys factory and remove asbestos materials safely without disrupting manufacturing at the site.

Morris Property was awarded the significant contract at Carpenter & Paterson Ltd in Welshpool and is expected to complete the work in December.

The 20-week scheme involves replacing an asbestos cement roof and gutter with a new insulated roof and gutter and replacing external asbestos cladding with new insulated metal cladding. New roller shuttered doors and standard size doors will also be installed.

The work is being carried out in phases at Carpenter & Paterson’s Crown Works in Henfaes Lane where it designs and manufactures pipe suspension equipment and fabricated steelwork.

Steve Flavell, Construction Manager at Morris Property said: “The scheme will deliver a much-improved building that is well insulated, leak-free and more economical to run. We have experience in renovation and the safe removal of asbestos and have a well-planned approach. We seal off areas as we progress to ensure that we do not disrupt operations at the factory.”

Client, Kevin Edwards said: “We were keen to invest in an upgrade of our building. With the challenges involved, we have entrusted the work to Morris Property because it is an experienced local specialist and takes our needs into account.”

Carpenter & Paterson Ltd was formed in 1956 to design and manufacture the “Witch” range of engineered pipe supports. It is now one of the leading designers and manufacturers of pipe support systems worldwide. Its products are principally used in the power generation, petrochemical, oil, gas and process industries.

The Morris Property site team on the project is Dylan Parker (site manager), Ian Carswell (contracts manager) and James Bebbington (quantity surveyor). The principal designer for the scheme is Colin Silk of Silk Sharples Jennings Surveyors Ltd in Shrewsbury.