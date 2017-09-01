Match Preview: Gillingham v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town make the long trip to Kent to face a Gillingham side looking for their first win of the campaign.

Following the closure of the transfer window, Shrewsbury Town will look to maintain their unbeaten record, against a Gillingham side void of confidence.

Paul Hurst drafted in 14 players during the transfer window, but despite cancelling a fans meet and greet, the ex-Grimsby boss didn’t add to the haul on deadline day.

But Ryan McGivern (released), Zak Jules (Chesterfield – loan), AJ Leitch-Smith, (Dundee – loan) and Dan James (loan agreement terminated) all moved on.

Attentions now turn back to on the field matters, where Bryn Morris (knee) continues to be sidelined, alongside Wolves loanee Niall Ennis.

Joe Riley (broken leg) made a dramatic return to the first team in the 3-2 EFL Trophy victory against Coventry City. The full-back is looking for his first start of the season, after his stunning last gasp free-kick against Coventry.

Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson is away with the England U21 side. Goalkeeping coach Danny Coyne has been given a squad number, but youth keeper Cameron Gregory is likely to keep his place on the bench.

James Bolton is eligible to play against the Gills, as the red card he received versus the Sky Blues, does not carry over into league matches.

Town’s last win away to Gillingham came in April 2016. Goals courtesy of Sullay Kaikai, Andy Mangan, and Jean Louis Akpa-Akpro sealed a 3-2 victory.

The home side will check on the fitness of goalkeeper Steve Arnold. He broke his nose and damaged his teeth in the 2-1 EFL Trophy win against Southend.

Gillingham were dealt a major blow when they reached an agreement to terminate the contract of Josh Wright on deadline day. The midfielder scored 12 goals in 78 games during his two-year stint at the Priestfield Stadium.

But they did draft in Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sean Clare on loan until January. He could make his debut for the club.

Ady Pennock’s side who occupy 21st in League One, drew 3-3 against Southend in their previous league fixture. Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Tom Eaves scored a hattrick in that meeting.

Possible Line Ups:

Gillingham: (3-5-2)

13. Holy, 4. Lacey, 5. Ehmer, 6. Zakuani, 2. O’Neill, Clare, 33. Bryne, 11. Martin, 12. Ogilvie, 9. Eaves, 27. Nash

Subs: 7. Wagstaff, 8. Hessenthaler, 14. Parker, 19. Nugent, 20. Oldaker, 24. Cundle, 26. Arnold

Shrewsbury Town: (4-5-1)

15. MacGillivray, 2. Riley, 22. Nsiala, 5. Sadler, 12. Brown, 23. Rodman, 4. Godfrey, 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 7. Whalley, 9. C. Morris

Subs: 6. Beckles, 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis, 17. Adams, 31. Gregory

Other League One Fixtures:

Saturday:

Bradford V Bristol Rovers (12:30)

Blackpool V AFC Wimbledon

Bury V Scunthorpe

Doncaster V Peterborough

MK Dons V Oxford

Oldham V Charlton

Southend V Rochdale

Walsall V Plymouth

Sunday:

Portsmouth V Rotherham (14:30)

Preview by: Ryan Hillback