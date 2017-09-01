Hollywood returns to Attingham Park this September

Pack a picnic and some popcorn and settle down on the grass in front of a giant 12 foot inflatable screen at Attingham Park, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury this September for an unforgettable evening.

Watch your favourite film stars in front of the Mansion at Attingham Park as it becomes a spectacular outdoor cinema once again, as part of this year’s Summer Nights Film Festival presented by QUAD, Derby’s centre for art and film.

On Friday 8 September, be swept away by the romantic comedy musical La La Land (12a) starring Ryan Gosling as a jazz pianist and Emma Stone as an aspiring actress, who meet and fall in love in Los Angeles while pursuing their dreams.

On Saturday 9 September, don’t miss one of the silver screen’s all time classics, Breakfast at Tiffany’s (PG). Fashion is fleeting but style is forever, the effortlessly stylish Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn) gets entangled in a love affair with a penniless writer in this iconic film.

Rebekah Ingham, Events and Programming Officer said: “We’re really excited to be a venue for the Summer Night’s Film Festival again this year – our visitors loved it last year, and who could miss this year’s iconic Breakfast at Tiffany’s or the modern musical La La Land!”

Film-goers are welcome to pick their perfect viewing spot on the lawn from 6.30pm before the film starts at approximately 8pm (light levels/sunset dependent) and encouraged to bring a blanket or low backed chairs to sit on and something warmer to wear once the sun has set.

For those looking for the quintessential picnic experience, Hack Wood Farm will be offering a unique picnic experience. Order a traditional wicker hamper with crockery, cutlery and glasses and delicious picnic food for two people for £30 when you book your tickets online. Drinks and desserts will also be available on the night with tipples from Bobby’s Bar and crepes, waffles and movie theatre snacks from Catering Flow.

Tickets for the screenings are £13 per person, £9 per child per film and for more information or to buy tickets, please visit www.summernightsfilm.co.uk or call QUAD Box Office on 01332 290606. Seating is not provided for these open-air screenings.