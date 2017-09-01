Full marks for Woodhead staff

Woodhead Oswestry Sales and Lettings are celebrating an exceptional achievement after all nine members of staff succeeded in gaining an advanced professional qualification.

The team achieved the title of Advanced Associate Members of The Guild of Property Professionals – the UK’s most prestigious network of independent estate agents of which Woodhead is the appointed member in Oswestry. The network of 800 independent agents are selected and maintained as part of the Guild based on their professionalism, high standards, levels of service and sales results. They must also adhere to a strict code of conduct.

To pass the examination, the staff were required to demonstrate thorough knowledge and understanding of crucial industry skills in 40 modules, including valuing, property appraisal, marketing and promotion in both sales and lettings. The qualification is renewed annually to ensure staff maintain the highest levels of knowledge in line with Guild requirements.

Congratulating the staff on their achievement, owner Kate Howell said: “We are very proud to belong to The Guild, it ensures our standards are the highest they can be. The efforts of the staff in successfully gaining their Guild Associate status simply provides proof that I have the best-trained team of sales and lettings agents in Oswestry.”