Firefighters tackle kitchen fire at home in Market Drayton

Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire at a home in Market Drayton yesterday evening.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of the property on Bartons Lane at around 7.40pm.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Prees along with operations and fire investigation officers.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets and a covering jet to put out the fire.

A thermal image camera was used to check for hot spots and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear smoke from the property.

Three dogs and two gerbils were rescued safely from the home.