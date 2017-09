A car ended up on its roof following a collision on the A49 near Whitchurch last night.

The incident happened at just after 11pm on the A49 north of Whitchurch.

Two people were released from the car prior to the arrival of the fire service.

They were given first aid at the scene by firefighters from Whitchurch until the arrival of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

West Mercia Police also attended.