Visitor car parking charges to change at RJAH

Car parking charges for people visiting The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital are to change from Tuesday 5th September.

On all of its visitor car parks, there will be a single charge of £2.50 for 24 hours, which will replace the current charge of £2.

This is the first time in a decade that charges have increased and they remain lower than many other hospitals in the region.

The cost of weekly car parking tickets that are offered will remain the same price at £8. While the hospital will also still offer its special car parking ticket price of £10 for 10 visits.

Phil Davies, Head of Estates and Facilities at RJAH, said: “This is the first rise in our car parking prices since they were introduced a decade ago.

“Car parking is the first point of contact for many users of our services and we are committed to maintaining quality standards that mirror our patient care. We have faced increasing costs from managing our car parking spaces effectively and have plans to introduce further spaces in convenient locations that will further improve the overall patient experience. The additional revenue generated from the increased charges will support sustained high quality car parking provision.

“We have also recently updated our car parking machines in order for them to take the new £1 coins, making parking at RJAH as easy as possible for visitors.”

Car parking attendants are available to help visitors throughout the day and can usually be found in their hut in the main car park 1 from 7-10am, 12-1.20pm and 3.30-6pm.