Transfer Deadline Day: Shrewsbury Town FC News

Ryan Hillback brings us the latest Shrewsbury Town FC transfer news on transfer deadline day.

Shrewsbury Town terminate Dan James loan agreement

Shrewsbury Town have brought Dan James’ loan agreement to a premature end, as the winger returns to Swansea City.

The 19-year-old, formerly of Hull City, failed to impress boss Paul Hurst and has been omitted from several matchday squads.

He failed to make a league appearance for the club, with fitness levels believed to be an issue.

Shrewsbury Town already have Carlton Morris, Ben Godfrey, Niall Ennis, Ebou Adams, and Dean Henderson on loan.

James has featured for Wales at a variety of youth levels, and was called up for a senior fixture against Serbia.

He joined Swansea City for a fee of £72,000 in 2014, and has been included in the matchday squad just once.

Shrewsbury Town loan Zak Jules to Chesterfield

Shrewsbury Town have announced that Zak Jules has joined League Two Chesterfield on loan until January.

The 20-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the club, and fell further down the pecking order when the club signed Omar Beckles from Accrington Stanley.

Jules began his career at Reading, taking in loans at Hemel Hempstead, Braintree and Motherwell.

The Scot made 10 appearances at Fir Park, scoring on one occasion. He has represented his country at U17, U19, and U21 level.

Chesterfield who were relegated to League Two last season, have endured a miserable start to the campaign, and currently lie bottom of the table.

Jules could make his Spireites debut on Saturday when Gary Caldwell’s side welcome Coventry City.

Shrewsbury Town release defender Ryan McGivern

Shrewsbury Town have reached an agreement to terminate the contract of Northern Ireland international Ryan McGivern.

The 27-year-old was widely expected to leave the Montgomery Waters Meadow after falling out of favour.

His former Port Vale teammate AJ Leitch-Smith is also likely to leave the club.

McGivern made 18 appearances for Shrewsbury Town, since joining the club in June 2016.

He began his career at Manchester City, and spent time on loan at Morecambe, Leicester City, Walsall, Crystal Palace, Bristol City, and Hibernian.

He joined the latter on a permanent deal in 2013, but McGivern spent just one year in Edinburgh before leaving for Port Vale.

The 6ft 2 defender has featured 24 times for Northern Ireland, and made a total of 216 senior appearances to date.

