Time running out to vote in new national Paleo awards

There is just one month to go to vote in a new national awards ceremony which celebrates the UK’s Paleo food and blogger community.

It is the first time the awards have been held and organisers are keen that it should not only recognise the very best in the UK Paleo world but also highlight the Paleo lifestyle and its various research-backed health benefits.

Shropshire businesswoman and awards founder Jan Minihane said the response to the voting has been incredible but wanted to remind people that the closing date for voting was September 30.

“We’ve been blown away by the response so far: more than 3,000 people have taken the time to vote and over 7,500 votes have been registered,” she said.

“There are many products, firms and individuals shortlisted for an award and they all need votes.

“I would like to remind people that time is running short and the September 30 deadline will be upon us before you know it. I would hate for anyone to miss out on the chance to vote for their Paleo favourites.

“The thing that keeps coming through in our involvement with these awards is the depth of talent and high quality in the Paleo community. We want as many people as possible to vote. To do that log on to the awards website – www.ukpaleoawards.co.uk – and vote for your favourites.

“We have taken the decision to have online-only awards for this first year and then we will see where we go from there in the future. The awards are being sponsored by Free-From Heaven magazine, which is also the awards’ media partner.”

Other sponsors include Free-From Inspired online magazine, for free-from and Paleo recipes, lifestyle tips and advice; Healthy Perspective, the UK’s largest Paleo and Clean Living directory website, and the Paleo website ‘Path to Paleo’.

There are 12 award categories, covering all aspects of a Paleo lifestyle, and the majority will be awarded on a mix of public vote and a judging panel to ensure fairness for all entrants, irrespective of size or online reach.

More than 100 enthusiasts and producers from across the Paleo community were nominated to receive an award and 76 made the finalist cut so competition will be fierce among the finest in the industry.

A Paleo diet largely cuts out processed and artificial food, grain, sugar and dairy, harking back to our paleolithic ancestors, hence the name.

For more information, visit www.ukpaleoawards.co.uk