Telford & Wrekin Council crackdown on rogue scrap metal dealers

Two early morning exercises have been carried out in Newport and the surrounding areas of Telford following reports that unlicensed scrap metal dealers were operating in the borough.

Licensing officers from Telford & Wrekin Council and officers from West Mercia Police patrolled a number of areas on Tuesday 22 August and Wednesday 30 August.

One unlicensed vehicle was seized and impounded for being driven without insurance and its driver is due to invited for interview by Telford & Wrekin Council.

Cllr Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement said: “We carry out these exercises to protect the public. If you have something that needs removing, it’s important that you use someone who can do it legally and properly.

“Using an unlicensed may lead to your scrap being fly-tipped and if it is traced back to you, you could be fined or taken to court.

“Legitimate operators licensed by us will have a red badge (example pictured) on their vehicle and we have produced a register of Council licensed dealers and their

contact details.”