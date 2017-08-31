Shropshire care home receives good report following latest inspection

A Shropshire Care home is celebrating a faultless report from care watchdogs following its latest inspection.

Innage Grange, in Bridgnorth, received an inspection in July without prior notice that the visit by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) was to take place.

A team of inspectors and experienced home visitors toured the home and spoke to a range of people living there, as well as relatives and members of staff.

The report by the CQC has now been published and maintains Innage Grange’s status in the rating system of “Good”, the same as it received at its last major inspection in 2015.

Inspectors found that residents were looked after by caring and responsive staff who met all of their needs and listened to and respected their personal preferences.

The report confirms that the home, on Innage Lane, is well-led by its managers, that the food is of a high standard and that plenty of activities are provided.

Innage Grange is part of the not-for-profit Coverage Care Services, which is Shropshire’s largest independent care provider, with 14 homes. It’s chief executive, David Coull, said: “This is a superb report for Innage Grange which reflects the dedication of the home’s very caring and committed staff. There was not a single fault or failing highlighted by the inspectors in their final report – which does make you wonder what a home has to do to reach the almost mythical status of ‘Outstanding’!

“A glowing report such as this is only achieved through ongoing hard work on the part of everyone, because a care home is a complicated machine with many moving parts, but fundamentally it must be a home-from-home for the people who come to live with us.”

The inspectors also found the staff to be well-trained, with regular opportunities to update their knowledge and skills and with routine feedback sessions with managers. They also highlighted the electronic medicines management system which ensured accuracy in doses and timing and noted that it was operated by properly trained staff.

Manager of the Innage Grange, Nigel Godman, said: “I’m extremely proud of my staff and I’m delighted for them that their continuous effort and caring nature has been recognised in this report, although the most important inspectors for us are the people who live with us and it is their positive feedback which means the most. Providing care is a process of constant learning and improvement, so that’s what we continue to do, working with our colleagues across Coverage Care.”