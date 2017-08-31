North Shropshire College welcomes Ian Clinton OBE as New Principal

North Shropshire College (NSC) has welcomed the new Interim Principal and Chief Executive, Ian Clinton OBE who has taken over from previous Interim, Peter McCann this week.

Ian is a highly experienced and qualified Principal and the College is looking forward to continuing the significant improvements which have been seen within the College this year including Residential Care, Teaching and Learning and also the Nursery Provision.

Ian says of his new role at NSC, “I am delighted to be joining NSC at the start of what I am sure, will be a busy and very successful year. The range of courses offered by the college is increasing yet again this year and my new colleagues and I welcome the chance to enhance the career prospects of our current and new students and, of course, meeting the needs of local and regional business and employers. I am sure my talented staff and I, with the support of our Board, will continue to develop and build on last year’s many successes. A bonus for me is the great location and I am enjoying Oswestry already!”

Gillian Richards, Chair of Governors comments on Ian’s arrival, “The Board is delighted with the achievements the College has enjoyed, and we expect these will continue, through Ian’s first-class leadership of the team of committed professionals that work at the College.”