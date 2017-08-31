Forge Property Consultants welcome new student placement to the team

This month, Forge Property Consultants have welcomed their newest recruit to the team.

Frances Hitchen is the company’s new placement student who will be taking the role of assistant surveyor for the next 12 months. She takes over from Andy Lowe who has occupied this role for the past year who will be returning to finish his degree at Harper Adams University. Andy has been an integral part of the Forge team and the company thank him for all his hard work and wish him all the very best in the future.

Frances joins the team as part of her Rural Property Management degree at Harper Adams University. She will spend the year working at Forge Property Consultants before returning to complete her final degree year in September 2018.

This is the sixth student to be joining the company on the placement scheme.

Frances said: “Having been involved in farming and all things agricultural from a young age I am pleased to be able to draw on this knowledge and experience to help with the rural nature of the work at Forge.

“I will mainly be based in the Oswestry office and I will be starting out with property management work both locally and further afield before moving into other areas of the business as required. The opportunity to gain exposure to all areas of the business is important but working alongside such a tightknit and supportive team also gives me confidence that I really will be able to get the most out of my placement year.”

Charles Lawson, Forge Property Consultants Director said: “It’s a pleasure for us to welcome students from Harper Adams University to work with us on a placement scheme here at Forge Property Consultants. We have a longstanding relationship with the University and it’s great to see the students develop their skills during their year with us. They get a wide range of experience here at Forge as we work on so many different aspects of Property and Land Management.”