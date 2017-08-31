Chemist Ed Hiam joins eco-friendly Lime Green as Technical Manager

Founders of Lime Green, brothers James and Simon Ayres, have welcomed the appointment of chemist Ed Hiam as their new Technical Manager as part of their expansion plans for the Shropshire based company.

Ed Hiam, who has worked previously with the company as a consultant, joins the team at a busy period ahead of the opening of their new manufacturing plant at the end of 2017.

James Ayres said: “Ed’s appointment means we now have more capability for both product development and bespoke lab testing. We already produce quality products that we only release to market after exhaustive testing and, with Ed joining the team, our ability to provide support and flexibility on large projects has increased enormously. We are now the only independent lime specialist in the UK with a product development chemist.”

Ed Hiam is a respected dry-mix chemist with over 25 years experience working in the construction chemicals manufacturing industry as a “product formulator.” He has previously worked for the likes of Christeyns UK, Weber UK, Saint Gobain Group and Fosroc International with his expertise covering numerous products groups including concrete repair, tiling, mortars and renders. He is also a specialist in internal and external wall insulation.

Ed Hiam said “I am very pleased to have joined Lime Green as a permanent member of staff. Having worked with them as a retained consultant over some years, I’ve seen their passion for quality products and their excellent customer service at first hand. They’re now entering an exciting phase of expansion and I’m delighted to be a key part of making that happen.”