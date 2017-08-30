Taste of America comes to Wellington Market

A brand new American candy stall is set to open at Wellington Market on Tuesday 5th September.

Pulling up the shutters on a world of sweet treats from across the pond, Candy Boss will sell a large range of goodies from the USA. Nerds, Hershey’s, Reece’s and Wonka are amongst the brands on offer, as well as a selection of gift hampers and giant lollies.

Candy Boss will be situated at Unit 4, Market Street, Wellington, opposite Sienna’s Barbers and next door to Rosemary’s Curtains.

Business owner, Simon Calaby from Telford, says, “I’m excited to be joining the market at Wellington. My family and I are advocates of local shopping and we’ve chosen the location as we’re keen to support the current efforts to attract more shoppers to the area. We’re hoping to offer something totally different to the market and look forward to joining the community.”

David Chapman from Town and Country markets, says, “I believe that Candy Boss will a great addition to the market and look forward to them opening, I wish them every success.”

Candy Boss will be open for business during regular market hours: every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am – 4pm and Saturday from 9am – 4.30pm.

Customers will also be able to place orders online 24-hours a day via the website, which is also set to launch in September, and via Facebook. Orders placed online can be delivered direct, or collected from the stall.