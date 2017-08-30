Police make 21 arrests during crime crackdown

West Mercia Police has arrested 21 people during 21 days of action across Telford and Shropshire.

During the days of activity, which took place during June, July and August, substances including cocaine and cannabis were seized, a total of 21 vehicles were stopped, six vehicles were seized and stolen property was recovered.

People were arrested on suspicion of drug offences, driving offences and being wanted on recall to prison.

Detective Inspector Jason Everett, who organised the operation, codenamed Abate, said:

“This operation was weeks in the planning and I am very pleased that it has been a success.

“As well as resulting in the arrests and charging of six people, one person has been cautioned and one has been recalled to prison, Operation Abate has also led to the removal of drugs from the streets of Telford and Shropshire.

“Drugs and drug dealers are a blight on society. They can, and do, ruin countless lives. Through this targeted policing work, we have succeeded in dismantling suspected drug dealing groups and seized a large amount of cocaine with a street value of around £2500.00.

“I would also like to thank members of the public in Telford and Shropshire, who have been extremely patient and helpful as we carried out the operation in their neighbourhoods.”

Of the 21 people arrested under Operation Abate, so far six have been charged.

Superintendent Tom Harding said:

“This operation has demonstrated our commitment to tackle criminality across Telford.

“I would like to ask the public to ring West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers UK anonymously, on 0800 555 111, to report crime or anti-social behaviour, which will help us to plan the next round of operations.

“I am determined to ensure Telford continues to be a safe place to live and work.”