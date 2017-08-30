Match Report: Coventry City 2 – 3 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town surrendered a two-goal lead, but a Riley rocket gave the visitors a winning start to their EFL Trophy campaign.

The EFL Trophy may be ridiculed by some but this was a pulsating, entertaining, and eventful clash, that delighted the sporadic crowd.

Salop would have thought they were home and hosed at the break after Stefan Payne and Arthur Gnahoua, gave Shrewsbury a 2-0 half time lead.

But the Sky Blues hit back in the next period. Tony Andreu and Marc McNulty evened the scores.

After the hour, Town were reduced to ten men, after right-back James Bolton was given his marching orders.

That prompted Paul Hurst to send on Joe Riley, who made a quicker than expected recovery from a broken leg.

The former Bury and Bolton full-back wasted little time in showing what the fans were missing. A sublime free-kick in the 94th minute wrapped up three points in Group E.

Shrewsbury made five changes from the team that drew 1-1 against Oxford United. Craig MacGillivray, Omar Beckles, Stefan Payne, Lenell John-Lewis, and Arthur Gnahoua came into the side. Dean Henderson (away with England U21), Alex Rodman, Abu Ogogo, Carlton Morris, and Mat Sadler made way.

Youth goalkeeper Cameron Gregory made his first appearance in the senior matchday squad.

Shrewsbury seized control of possession in the opening exchanges, and moved the ball about with confidence.

Former Reading defender Dominic Hyam produced a last-ditch tackle to deny Lenell John-Lewis.

Then John-Lewis cushioned a header for flamboyant winger Shaun Whalley. He returned the ball to the former Newport County striker but he miscued his attempt.

The away side continued to dominate. Arthur Gnahoua showed his speed down the left, before unleashing a shot just over the bar.

On the half hour mark, Salop got the goal that their play had merited. Lenell John-Lewis’ low cross was gathered by Stefan Payne. The forward showed his composure to guide the ball past Sky Blues keeper Lee Burge from close range.

Three minutes later, Town doubled their advantage. John-Lewis turned provider again by cutting the ball back for Arthur Gnahoua. The 25-year-old saw his initial shot saved by Lee Burge, but he tucked the ball into the right-hand corner on the rebound.

Not content with two, Shrewsbury searched for a third. Junior Brown sent Shaun Whalley clear. The ball eventually found Lenell John-Lewis whose effort was blocked by Lee Burge.

Moments later the Sky Blues goalkeeper made a smart save to deny Arthur Gnahoua’s ambitious 25-yard strike.

At the end of the half, Coventry finally entered the away side’s territory. Former Monaco forward Tony Andreu burst through the middle, but was denied at the death by a well-timed Aristote Nsiala challenge.

Six minutes into the second half saw the League Two side pull a goal back. Tony Andreu showed slick control and angled the ball from 20 yards past Craig MacGillivray.

The roasting that Mark Robins must have dished out at half-time appeared to have the desired effect, as Coventry were a different proposition in the second period.

But Town were still looking like a useful attacking outfit. Arthur Gnahoua inadvertently stopped Aristote Nsiala’s goal bound header, whilst an attempt from Ben Godfrey was well blocked by the opposition defence.

Just after the hour, Coventry City turned the game on its head. Marc McNulty was upended in the box by Junior Brown. The former Portsmouth and Bradford City striker, took responsibility himself – leaving Craig MacGillivray to pick the ball out of the net.

It could have been much worse for the visitors, but for Junior Brown’s goal line clearance, following a direct Coventry corner.

With 20 minutes to go, James Bolton was sent back to the dressing room. The full-back was given a straight red card after a reckless tackle on Jodi Jones.

Coventry attempted to make their numerical advantage count. Jodi Jones’ rasping shot was superbly tipped over by Craig MacGillivray.

But in the dying embers of the contest, Joe Riley blasted a 25-yard free-kick past the outstretched fingertips of Lee Burge to give Salop their first three points of their EFL Trophy campaign.

Shrewsbury go to Gillingham on Saturday – whilst Coventry travel to Chesterfield.

Attendance: 1,968

Team Line Ups:

Coventry City: (4-2-3-1)

1. Burge, 2. Grimmer, 15. Hyam, 12. Pearson, 20. Kelly-Evans (45), 31. Stevenson (40), 8. Doyle (52), 11. Jones, 19. Andreu, 7. Vincenti, 10. McNulty

Subs: 9. Biamou, 13. O’Brien, 16. Beavon (52), 18. Nazon, 26. Shipley (40), 28. Maycock (45), 39. Thompson,

Subs Not Used: 9. Biamou, 13. O’Brien, 18. Nazon, 39. Thompson

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

15. MacGillivray, 13. Bolton, 22. Nsiala, 6. Beckles, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley (74), 4. Godfrey, 20. Nolan, 11. Gnahoua (73), 14. John-Lewis, 45. Payne

Subs: 2. Riley (73), 9. Morris, 10. Dodds, 17. Adams (74), 18. Jules, 23. Rodman, 31. Gregory

Subs Not Used: 9. Morris, 10. Dodds, 18. Jules, 23. Rodman, 31. Gregory

Other EFL Trophy Results:

Fleetwood 3 – 0 Leicester U23

Morecambe 0 – 2 Carlisle

Colchester 2 – 2 Reading U23

Gillingham 2 – 1 Southend

Wycombe 1 – 5 Bristol Rovers

Exeter 1 – 3 Yeovil

Forest Green Rovers 2 – 0 Newport

Barnet 3 – 4 AFC Wimbledon

MK Dons 2 – 0 Brighton U23

Stevenage 2 – 6 Oxford

Northampton 1 – 1 Cambridge

Peterborough 2 – 0 Southampton U23

Blackpool 1 – 1 Wigan

Blackburn 1 – 0 Stoke U23

Crewe 1 – 2 Newcastle U23

Oldham 0 – 0 Port Vale

Chesterfield 2 – 4 Bradford

Mansfield 1 – 3 Lincoln

Grimsby 1 – 1 Doncaster

Scunthorpe 3 – 1 Sunderland U23

Crawley 0 – 2 Charlton

Report by: Ryan Hillback