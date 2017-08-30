CBeebies favourite Mr Bloom is heading to Shrewsbury

A popular children’s character is bringing his veggies to Shrewsbury on Saturday 9th September for a fun and interactive family show.

Mr Bloom needs little introduction to children under the age of seven. Since 2011 he has appeared regularly on BBC’s pre-school TV channel CBeebies, and is played by actor Ben Faulks, who stars in Mr Bloom’s Nursery.

In the 30 minute live shows, Mr Bloom is joined by his veggies – Margaret cabbage, Joan fennel, Colin runner bean, Raymond butternut squash, Sebastian aubergine and the lovable radishes the Wee MacGregors. Together, they help children learn about the core theme of nurture, in both gardening and child development, as well as facts about the environment.

Kevin Lockwood, Darwin and Pride Hill Shopping Centres’ Manager said, “We are looking forward to welcoming Mr. Bloom to the Darwin Shopping Centre as he is so popular with his young fans. We are delighted that we will have the opportunity to put on the free shows for families in Shropshire to enjoy.

In addition to the live performances, we will also be running interactive workshops in the Pride Hill Shopping Centre, where children can come along and design their own plant pot and learn how to grow their own veggies, which should make for a great family day out.”

On September 9th the free performances, lasting approximately 30 minutes, will be shown at 11am and 1pm and 3pm, on the lower level of the Darwin Shopping Centre.

To keep children entertained between the performances, we’ll have a vegetable trail across the two shopping centres with a selection of prizes to be won.

The one-man show encompasses all the familiar songs, stories, games from the TV show & is effortlessly engaging, entertaining & educational. A perfect family act for any live event. Visitors to the event are advised to arrive early to avoid disappointment.