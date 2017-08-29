The Red Lion Inn at Bomere Heath reopens following refurbishment

The Red Lion Inn at Bomere Heath has reopened following a £35k refurbishment over the past few weeks.

The refurbishments included updating the Lounge, renewing the floor in the bar with smart parquet, as well as historical Bomere Heath and Joule’s paraphernalia and an exciting revamp of the beer garden.

The Red Lion Inn is owned by Joule’s Brewery based in Market Drayton with the Inn being one of Joule’s oldest pubs in the estate.

A team of dedicated Joule’s craftsmen has worked on ‘The Red Lion’. Joule’s have has commissioned a beautiful array of traditional stained-glass windows for the pub’s upgrade. These bespoke stained-glass panels are created by Paul Georgiou whose work can be seen in many Joule’s Pubs, signed off by his mark of the honey bee depicting the pub as the honey pot of the community.

Marie Poole, Project Manager at Joule’s comments, “We’re proud to have many craftsmen who contribute to all our pubs and have such joy in their work. Our philosophy is to allow our whole team a great deal of latitude in how they interpret our ideas. Our projects are a team effort, we don’t have any designers, each of our tradesmen put their own ideas into the work, and I hope people will see the care and research that has gone into this development.”

Sparky, once voted the friendliest Landlord in Shropshire, comments “It’s an exciting time ahead, we’re proud to be a part of the Joule’s team and can’t wait to open the newly sparkled pub creating a lovely lounge now with improved dining facilities and much more, we’ve even left some secrets for the big reveal at the end of August. With these developments come opportunities for a wider offer to attract the whole community here in Bomere Heath and the surrounding areas. We have some exciting events organised for the rest of the year…”