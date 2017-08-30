Business owners to be offered insight into digital marketing at breakfast meeting

Keeping your company safe from cyber attacks while fully maximising online business opportunities is a real dilemma – but a Shropshire digital marketing expert will be guiding business owners through the benefits and pitfalls.

With cybercrime on the rise and more-and-more businesses relying on the internet and social media to ensure success in an ever-increasing technological world, it is vital to make the most of the opportunities online but to stay safe while doing it.

Shropshire Business Partnership is hosting a meeting at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on September 22, when guest speaker Helen Culshaw, managing director of Ascendancy Internet Marketing in Shifnal, will be offering an insight into the digital marketing world.

Helen has more than 15 years experience in the industry and her company has become a leader in advising, teaching and training people to get the most from digital.

“A lot of people using digital marketing are not fully up to speed with the full extent of what it can do to make their business more of a success,” she said.

“It will be an interesting and informative meeting and well worth taking the time to come along to and learn about the benefits, and the pitfalls, of this expanding industry.

“I will be talking about what really are the key trends in digital marketing and where it is heading, the rise in tracking user behaviour and how business owners can tap into this power, and some tips on keeping your website secure.”

The breakfast meeting is specifically designed to show how best to maximise online potential while keeping businesses secure.

Other speakers will be Steve Borwell, managing director of cyber security specialists Borwell, and Anthony Hughes of Henshalls Insurance, who will talk on how best to protect a business.

A full English breakfast will be served with lighter options also available and there will be networking opportunities before and after the main business of the morning.

For more information and to book your tickets visit http://shropshirebusiness.org/next-event/