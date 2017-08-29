Top Tapas tips for Chamber’s Network of Women event

Top tips for Tapas was the theme for Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s Network of Women event held at Wrekin College in Telford.

Sardinian chef Marco Nonnis from the college’s contract catering company provided a special menu and gave a demonstration of simple Tapas ideas, with several guests being invited to participate in the preparation.

Chamber events organiser, Teresa Rowe, said: “Wrekin College is becoming an annual event for our Network of Women as we receive such a great welcome and the facilities here are simply excellent.

“Today’s interactive demonstration and lunch has attracted an increased number of attendees who can take advantage of collaboration and cooperation between their businesses, while also networking in a very social and relaxed atmosphere.”

One of the guests, Tina Boyle, of Acoustic Boutique in Shrewsbury, added: “I have attended several of these events in the past as a visitor and clearly found the benefits of talking to like-minded business people in a relaxed environment, so much so in fact, that we have now become new Chamber members.”