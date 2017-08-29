Telford firm look to ease concerns as Midshire acquired by Sharp

A Telford copy company has taken steps to ease customer concern after a takeover at a supplier of schools across Shropshire.

It has been announced that Midshire, which supplies photocopying equipment and support to schools across Telford, has been acquired by global firm Sharp Electronics Europe.

And Adrian Casey, owner of family-run Unique Copiers in St George’s, said he has already had calls from people worried about what impact this may have on their contracts.

He said: “It is a difficult time of year for a lot of Midshire customers as there will be a lot of staff absence in schools over the holiday period.

“People are understandably concerned that they could return in September and be unaware of any impact this could have on the services they get or the prices they pay.

“I have already heard from three people who have been left in the dark about the takeover and want to know more about what it means for them – even though I don’t know any more than is in the news.

“Now, more than ever with Brexit, it is important to shop local and keep the Shropshire economy booming, supporting Shropshire’s independent businesses.

“I would urge anyone concerned to contact us at Unique Copiers.”

Midshire, which has bases in Birmingham, Stockport and Cardiff, will now be operated as part of Sharp Business Systems UK (SBSUK).

It will continue to operate as an independent business under its own brand name, and existing management and reporting structures will remain in place.

Family-run firm Unique Copiers has been established for over 30 years and supplies a number of businesses across Shropshire.

“If Midshire customers continue to be concerned about the lack of information about this takeover it could be the perfect time to think about your supplier,” Mr Casey added.

“I am amazed at the amount of schools and companies that take their business out of the area when there is a business five minutes away from them that has been going just as long.

“If you don’t want to work with an international company and instead want a family-run firm with offices in Telford then this could be the chance to get out of any long term contracts.

“Unique Copiers has local engineers, who you’ve probably seen driving around in our black branded vehicles.

“We have worked hard to build a reputation of reliability and good quality and remain committed to being a local, family firm with happy customers across Shropshire and beyond.”