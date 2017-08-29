Teenage boy robbed and assaulted in Telford

Witnesses are being sought after a teenage boy was robbed and assaulted in Telford on Saturday.

It happened on Marlborough Road in Hadley at around 9.45pm as the 13-year-old boy was walking along the street with three friends.

A man on a bike began cycling alongside them and shortly afterwards, the group were approached by two other men, who asked the victim to empty his pockets.

The victim did not respond and the suspects are reported to have assaulted him at which point he emptied his pockets and handed over a quantity of cash.

The victim suffered minor injuries and ran off while the suspects left in an unknown direction.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but officers believe a member of public may have come out of their house during the incident and officers are keen to speak to them.

Officers would also like anyone else who witnessed the incident, or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 860S of 26 August