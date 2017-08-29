TADLOP seek rehearsal pianist

Award winning musical society TADLOP (Telford and District Light Operatic Players), are looking for a new rehearsal pianist to help in future theatrical productions.

They are currently in full swing in rehearsals for Oklahoma taking place in October but they are also looking towards the future.

“Currently we have the very talented Nykko Gregoire assisting us during rehearsals for the Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic Oklahoma but shortly after he will be leaving us to tour and travel around the world,” says Publicity Manager Lyndsey Bird “We will sorely miss him and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. In the meantime, we have some fantastic shows lined up for the next couple of years and are looking for someone to help us bring a little West End magic to Telford.”

TADLOP are looking for someone who would be free Wednesday and Sunday evenings and has experience playing a piano and reading music. If you are interested and would like some more information please email info@tadlop.com, check out our website at www.tadlop.com, or find us on Facebook.com/tadlop and Twitter @tadlop1.

Oklahoma takes place at Oakengates Theatre from the 18th to the 21st of October from 7.30pm with a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday the 21st.

The Box Office is open and tickets are £14 and can be purchased from society members or via The Place at www.theplacetelford.com.