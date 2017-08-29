New supported housing scheme opens its doors in Telford

A former orchard which lay derelict for years has been transformed into a brand new two-storey supported housing scheme as part of a £1.2m project.

Bromford has invested in the Donnington area of Telford with the completion of its latest MyPlace development, Orchard Place, which is situated on land off Wrekin Drive. The housing association’s in-house construction team built the 14 self-contained one bedroom apartments following a 10 month project. On Monday 14th August a grand opening was attended by new residents and a number of partnership organisations including Telford & Wrekin Council.

Orchard Place will offer adults living with mental health conditions the opportunity to live in their own home and also includes a communal hub, kitchen area, site office, car parking and landscaped gardens. Accord Housing Association will deliver the support contract which is funded by the council and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

As part of Bromford’s commitment to meeting local housing need, it has also recently started on site with another MyPlace scheme in Holly Road, Little Dawley, where the former pub has been demolished. That site is due to open in summer 2018.

A strong theme emerging from last year’s Telford & Wrekin Mental Health Strategy, which consulted service users and professionals in the sector, was that more people wanted to live in supported homes in part of a community rather than in a residential or day centre setting.

MyPlace manager Catherine Ashley said: “This is our second scheme for adults with an enduring mental health condition and with lots of shops, a bus route, social club and new doctor’s surgery nearby, we feel sure the new residents will quickly become part of the local community.

“Bromford want to provide the right home for every customer and MyPlace offers people the opportunity to live in a safe and secure environment where they can take control of their own life, reduce their dependency and ultimately live more independently. The feedback from customers has been really positive so far.”

Steph Wain, Telford & Wrekin Council’s group specialist commissioner for mental health, added: “We are really pleased to have worked so closely with Bromford and to now see the opening of this exciting and much-needed new facility.

“Telford & Wrekin Council is committed to supporting people to live as independently as possible and to promoting recovery from mental health conditions. Orchard Place offers the high-quality purpose-built accommodation from which people can receive the specialist mental health support that they need to aid their recovery.”