Match Report: Oxford United 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town continue their unbeaten start to the season, thanks to an 83rd minute equaliser from Stefan Payne.

Payne has taken just two substitute appearances to equal his goals return from last season for the club.

The striker levelled the scores in the 83rd minute, to cancel out a second half opener from Slavia Prague loanee Gino Van Kessel.

Paul Hurst made one change from the side that beat Rochdale 3-2 in their last game. Ben Godfrey was handed a debut, with Louis Dodds dropping to the bench. Fellow new signing Omar Beckles was in the matchday squad.

A succession of Salop corners saw Aristote Nsiala connect to a delivery from Shaun Whalley, as the visitors began the game well.

In the 20th minute, Town had calls for a penalty turned down. A quick counter attack saw Jon Nolan slip the ball through to Shaun Whalley. The winger moved into the box, before he was shoulder barged by former Malmo full-back Ricardinho. However, the referee declined to point to the spot.

Shrewsbury continued to poor men forward. Excellent build up play between Shaun Whalley and Alex Rodman, resulted in the latter cushioning a header for Carlton Morris. The Norwich City loanee angled a strike just wide of the target.

At the other end, Gino Van Kessel looked to profit from a defensive mix up. But Ben Godfrey got back in the nick of time to thwart the Dutchman.

Jon Nolan played a one-two with Junior Brown. The ex Mansfield man lifted a cross towards Alex Rodman – but the forward was bustled off the ball.

Carlton Morris had the final chance of the first period, with his effort being deflected behind for a corner.

Shrewsbury Town continued their positive first half display after the break. Jon Nolan decided against passing it to Carlton Morris and Shaun Whalley who were either side of him. The former Chesterfield midfielder strode forward and unleashed a low strike narrowly past the post.

In the 65th minute, Town thought they had opened the scoring. Goalkeeper Simon Eastwood was caught in no man’s land as he came rushing from goal. Carlton Morris hooked the ball against the bar and as it bounced down it looked to have crossed the line. However, the referee disagreed.

Simon Eastwood made amends for his error by parrying an Alex Rodman shot to safety.

In the 75th minute, Oxford United opened the scoring, completely against the run of play. Shrewsbury failed to clear their lines, and Gino Van Kessel took advantage by finding the net from inside the box.

Paul Hurst made a double change, and with seven minutes to go it appeared to pay off. Lenell John-Lewis’ shot was blocked, and the ball fell kindly to Stefan Payne, who made no mistake from close range.

Payne was close to winning the contest as the game drew to a close. His attempt was heroically blocked by former Plymouth Argyle defender Curtis Nelson.

Town moves up to third, whilst Oxford drop to 7th. Salop are away against Coventry in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday – Oxford travel to Stevenage.

Attendance: 7,120 (442 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Oxford United: (4-4-1-1)

1. Eastwood, 21. Ricardinho, 5. Nelson, 4. Williamson, 2. Ribeiro, 7. Hall (59), 8. Ledson, 14. Ruffles, 17. Henry (59), 10. Payne, 39. Van Kessel

Subs: 3. Tiendalli, 6. Martin, 13. Shearer, 18. Rothwell (59), 19. Fernandez Codina, 20. Obika (59), 35. Carroll

Subs Not Used: 3.Tiendalli, 6. Martin, 13. Shearer, 19. Fernandez Codina, 35. Carroll

Shrewsbury Town: (4-5-1)

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 23. Rodman, 4. Godfrey (83), 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 7. Whalley, 9. C. Morris (74)

Subs: 6. Beckles, 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis (83), 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams, 45. Payne (74)

Subs Not Used: 6. Beckles, 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams

Other League One Results:

AFC Wimbledon 2 – 0 Doncaster

Blackburn 4 – 1 MK Dons

Blackpool 2 – 1 Oldham

Bristol Rovers 3 – 1 Fleetwood

Gillingham 3 – 3 Southend

Northampton 1 – 4 Peterborough

Plymouth 0 – 4 Scunthorpe

Rochdale 0 – 0 Bury

Rotherham 0 – 2 Charlton

Walsall 3 – 3 Bradford

Wigan 1 – 1 Portsmouth

Report by: Ryan Hillback