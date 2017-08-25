Telford private hire driver fined for ‘plying to hire’

A private hire driver from Telford has been ordered to pay more than £900 after he was found guilty of illegally picking up a fare that had not been pre-booked meaning the journey wasn’t insured.

It follows an operation in Madeley in November last year involving Telford & Wrekin Council’s Licensing team and West Mercia Police.

Telford magistrates yesterday convicted Rupinder Pal Singh of Stirchley of ‘plying for hire’ and driving without insurance.

Mr Pal Singh illegally took a fare from two plain clothed officers who had not first booked the journey through the operator.

He was fined £375 and ordered to pay costs of £500 and a victim surcharge of £37. He also had six points put on his driving licence.

Cllr Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement said: “Telford & Wrekin Council takes this very seriously because, if anything were to happen during the journey, the driver isn’t insured and this puts them and their passengers at risk.

“Earlier this year, we introduced distinctive yellow signs in order to make it easier for the public to identify private hire vehicles licensed by Telford & Wrekin Council. If you are going to use one of these, make sure you book it first. It’s for your own safety.

“Our licensing team runs plying for hire operations throughout the year and investigate any driver found to be operating illegally.”

The public can report any suspicious or illegal activity or any concerns about private hire vehicles or taxis by using the EverydayTelford app or calling 01952 381818.