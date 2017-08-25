Teenager has bike and iPhone stolen by three men in Shrewsbury

A teenager had his bike and iPhone 6 stolen whilst he cycled through Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 10.45pm when the 17-year-old was cycling along the path from Porthill Bridge towards Kingsland Bridge.

Whilst riding he approached three men sat on a bench, one of the men moved quickly towards the teenager and forced him off his bike, causing him and his iPhone 6 to fall to the ground.

The man picked up the ‘Trek’ mountain bike and rode off, at the same time a second man took the victim’s iPhone before fleeing the scene with a third man. All three went in the direction of Kinglands Bridge.

The victim, received cuts and grazes to his arms which didn’t require treatment.

Suspect one is described as a white man in his mid 20s, with short black hair and around 6ft in height. He had been wearing a light grey hooded top and grey jogging bottoms, along with a pair of Reebok style white trainers.

Suspect two and three are both described as white men, in their mid 20s, around 6ft in height and had short black hair. They had also been wearing light grey hooded top and grey jogging bottoms

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity within the area or been sold any of the items mentioned which may help them with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 219s of 23 August 2017, or alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org.