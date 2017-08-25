Shropshire Over 60s through to the semi-finals of national KO

Shropshire Over 60s are through to the semi-finals of their national KO for the first time in their history after a tense five-wicket victory over Wales.

They now play Oxfordshire at Shrewsbury Cricket Club on next Tuesday (AUG 29) as they bid to qualify for the final.

An unchanged side from victory over Somerset made the long trip to Port Talbot for the quarter-final, with skipper John Foster winning the toss and asking the hosts to bat on a pitch which was damp after recent heavy rain in the area.

Sentinel’s Dave Ashlin struck early and then both he Barry Jones (Quatt) kept the scoring in check without being able to find the second breakthrough.

By drinks, the score had reached 58-2 with Elwyn Jones (Frankton) picking up the wicket of the other opener.

A couple of missed chances that went begging seemed to give the advantage to Wales, but then Wroxeter’s Tym Fern brought Shropshire back into the game with the first of two smart run outs.

Fern (3-18) and Barry Managh (3-32) then combined to produce a flurry of late wickets as Wales tried to boost their run rate without any real success and they were dismissed for 136 off the last ball of their 45 overs.

Foster and Andrew Clarke then set about building a reply on a wicket that bore more resemblance to one from April than August.

After negotiating the early tricky overs, the pair took the score on to 45 before Clarke was given leg before and the skipper was dismissed to a sharp return catch.

Another wicket soon fell to reduce Shropshire to 56-3 which then became 85-4 when wicket-keeper Alan Denver was dismissed.

Managh then joined Hemmings at the crease, and the latter did the bulk of the scoring, finding the boundary at regular intervals while the former dropped anchor.

Hemmings was finally dismissed just two short of the victory target for an excellent 56 off 70 balls, and Barry Jones walked in to hit the winning runs with three overs to spare.

A spokesman said: “The team spirit was excellent, with everyone really backing each other up – what a great time we’ve had this year, it’s been a wonderful season.

“Thanks to Maggie Boyden for scoring, Duncan Brearley for umpiring and special thanks to the plethora of supporters who made the long trip down to Port Talbot.

“We now have a home semi-final against Oxfordshire at Shrewsbury CC next Tuesday, everyone is welcome to come down and support the team in what is unchartered territory for us!”