Rescue equipment stolen during burglary at Newport Fire Station

An investigation is underway after lifesaving equipment was stolen during a burglary at Newport Fire Station overnight.

Thieves got into the station, on Salters Lane, some time between 9.30pm last night and 8.30am this morning.

Rescue cutting equipment was taken off the appliance – which was damaged during extraction.

It comes just a few months after a similar break-in saw £40,000 of similar equipment stolen from Albrighton Fire Station.

Police are investigating the theft from Newport, but said that it was too early to know whether the two incidents were linked.

Despite the break-in, Shropshire Fire & Rescue said that there was no reduction in their ability to provide their usual services.

Malcolm Stevenson, Shropshire Fire and Rescue’s corporate communications officer said: “This is something that we are very disappointed with, especially after Albrighton was broken in to quite recently. Now to find the same thing happening at Newport is very disappointing, not only for the crews locally but for the service as a whole.

“The important thing is that this won’t impact on the fire cover we provide. Members of the public do not not need to be concerned about that.

“This is lifesaving equipment. It is vital in helping free people from damaged vehicles and in other situations as well. Whilst we don’t have an issue with replacing it, the fact remains that this equipment is very much front line equipment.”

Mr Stevenson said that money has already been put aside to replace the stolen equipment.

“We don’t expect break-ins, but we do always have provision to replace damaged, or, in this case, stolen equipment. In Albrighton members of the public looked to raise money in all sorts of ways to replace what had been stolen, which we thought was a great gesture that we appreciated, but as we don’t need people to do that.”

Anyone wih information about the break-in should call police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org