Police dog injured whilst on duty in Bridgnorth

A police dog is recovering after being injured whilst attending an incident in Bridgnorth earlier this week.

The incident happened at around 8.10pm on Monday when officers were called to a home on Tasley Close in Bridgnorth following concerns that a man at the address may try and harm himself.

Superintendent Tom Harding said: “Following the information we were given and fearing that the man may have needed immediate medical attention officers forced entry to the address.

“The man was in possession of a knife and whilst in the property one of our German Shepherd police dogs, Canto, was stabbed.

“Taser was deployed and the man was detained under the Mental Health Act.

“Five and a half year old Canto has since had surgery and we are pleased to say he was able to return home with his handler later in the evening. He is now on strict rest whilst he recovers from his injuries.

“Our police dogs are a much loved and vital part of our team and we will look forward to welcoming Canto back on duty when he is fit and well.”