Match Preview: Oxford United v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town visits Oxford United on Saturday as they continue to build on their impressive start to the campaign.

Paul Hurst has added to his 12 new signings, by drafting in Norwich City midfielder Ben Godfrey and Accrington Stanley defender Omar Beckles.

Godfrey, who becomes the third Canaries player to join Shrewsbury Town, has joined the club on an initial six-month loan deal.

Beckles has moved to the Montgomery Waters Meadow on a three-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

Both players are expected to play some part in the trip to the Kassam Stadium.

Salop remains without the services of midfielder Bryn Morris due to a knee injury. Former Oxford United loanee Joe Riley (broken leg) is back in training but is unlikely to return to the matchday squad at present.

Shrewsbury’s last victory at Oxford came in December 2014, when goals from James Collins and Mark Ellis sealed a 2-0 win.

The home side will be without Ivo Pekalski (knee). Charlie Raglan (ankle) and Sam Long (knee) are also out.

Marvin Johnson could return after suffering from a hamstring problem.

Oxford lost 1-0 against Scunthorpe United in their last match.

Possible Line Ups:

Oxford United: (4-2-3-1)

1. Eastwood, 2. Ribeiro, 5. Nelson, 4. Williamson, 21. Ricardinho, 8. Ledson, 14. Ruffles, 17. Henry, 10. Payne, 7. Hall, 9. Thomas

Subs: 6. Martin, 13. Shearer, 18. Rothwell, 20. Obika, 28. Johnson, 35. Carroll, 39. Van Kessel

Shrewsbury Town: (4-5-1)

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 10. Dodds, 23. Rodman, 8. Ogogo, 7. Whalley, 20. Nolan, 45. Payne

Subs: 9. C. Morris, 14. John-Lewis, 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams, 18. Jules, Godfrey, Beckles

Other League One Fixtures:

AFC Wimbledon V Doncaster

Blackburn V MK Dons

Blackpool V Oldham

Bristol Rovers V Fleetwood

Gillingham V Southend

Northampton V Peterborough

Plymouth V Scunthorpe

Rochdale V Bury

Rotherham V Charlton

Walsall V Bradford

Wigan V Portsmouth

Preview by: Ryan Hillback