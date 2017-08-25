Charity car wash and free BBQ to take place in Bridgnorth

Families across Bridgnorth will be getting their cars washed by professional valeters during a family fun day next month – all in the name of charity.

The event, on September 16, will welcome county jazz band Urubu to entertain guests as they have their cars washed to raise money for children’s charity Barnardo’s.

While the cars are being washed a bouncy castle will be on hand to entertain youngsters, as well as face painting and a free BBQ.

The fun day will be held at David Dexters garage in Stanley Lane, Bridgnorth, and will welcome visitors from 12pm to 2pm.

Richard Whitney, managing director of David Dexters, said: “We opened the doors to the public last November to welcome the Bridgnorth Sinfonia, who performed a complimentary concert for an audience here in our workshop.

“Since then we have expanded our outside space and thought it would be great to welcome the Urubu jazz band to perform.

“We wanted to make it an event all of the family could enjoy, and raise some money for charity, so we will also have activities for the youngsters, a BBQ and a charity car wash with lots of the staff getting involved.

“We asked our staff to nominate charities to benefit from the event and Barnardo’s was chosen, as the charity provided opportunities for a member of staff that they otherwise would not have had.”

Urubu is a jazz band that previously played at the Broseley Music Festival to high acclaim.

“We are very lucky to have Urubu performing for us and we are sure it will be a great afternoon for music lovers and families alike,” added Mr Whitney.