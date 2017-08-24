Work to restore historic church window supported by Ludlow law firm

Work to restore an historic window in a Ludlow church has been supported by one of the town’s leading legal firms.

Corve Street-based mfg Solicitors has donated £1,000 towards the work on the stained glass window at St Laurence’s Church – the largest parish church in England which has often been dubbed the ‘Cathedral of the Marches’.

The panes in the church’s east window date back to 1550 and have not been restored for almost 160 years. They are the only windows of their kind in the UK and depict the 10 Commandments.

Peter Stephens, partner at mfg Solicitors, said: “As a proud local firm with historic roots in the town, we wanted to help ensure the window is not only preserved for future generations, but restored to the full glory that the craftsmen who made them envisaged hundreds of years ago.

“It’s a brilliant project to be part of and we are delighted to be supporting an initiative which will do so much for tourism and Ludlow’s history.”

Rory Chase, spokesman for the Ludlow Palmers, added: “We are very grateful for this generous and much needed donation from mfg Solicitors towards our work on the window.

“We rely upon support from businesses and members of the public in order to maintain and preserve the church, which attracts around 70,000 visitors every year.”