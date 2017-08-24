Russian State Opera returns to Theatre Severn with Tosca

The highly acclaimed Russian State Opera returns to Theatre Severn this September with the world’s best loved opera – Tosca.

Sung in Italian with English Subtitles, featuring an impressive cast and accompanied by a large live orchestra with over 30 musicians it’s a performance not to be missed.

Puccini’s Tosca is a melodrama where love and politics collide, and murder takes place at the highest level.

Tosca opera is a historical fiction about 18th Century period. The core of the intriguing theme is romance over politics which is relevant even in today’s world.

Originally set in Rome in 1800s, it tells the story of two idealistic lovers, Tosca and Cavaradossi. Their trust is set to be tested by Scarpia, the ruthless police officer who has no boundaries. Scarpia has sentenced Cavaradossi to death. The officer is prepared to let Cavaradossi go if Tosca is willing to spend the night with Scarpia…

Tosca is one of the most emotionally engaging and popular operas of all time!

If you’ve never tried opera before, you will love this full orchestra experience with brand new settings and fantastic costumes, exquisite singing and those wonderful tunes that the audience will still be humming to themselves on their way home, making this a must see opera production for everyone.

This hunting tragedy with its breath-taking arias will transport you to the world of romantic Rome full of drama, passion, love, and betrayal.

Producer Alexej Ignatow, of Amande Concerts Ltd, who has co-ordinated the UK tour, said: “We are constantly on the lookout for new challenges, to ensure that our opera and ballet audiences get a chance to experience a wide spectrum of various classic pieces.

“With extensive national tours that get our productions seen the length and breadth of the country, we are able to offer national audiences in various theatres an unforgettable experience at a fraction of the price, all without sacrificing quality. So, it is very close to my heart to continue working with theatres all over the UK to deliver top quality productions every year and make new converts wherever we go.

“No experience is needed to enjoy these classics. Our sets and costume designs, as well as the informative programmes make the productions very accessible and most of all, enjoyable. For opera, English subtitles make it easy to follow the story as you listen to the performance sung in its original language.”

Russian State Opera returns to Theatre Severn with Tosca on Wednesday 27th September at 7.30pm.

Fore more information visit https://www.theatresevern.co.uk.